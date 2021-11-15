China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) Announces Earnings Results

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The auto parts company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. China Automotive Systems had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.08%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

CAAS traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.99. 559,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,393. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $123.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 3.07. China Automotive Systems has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $13.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded China Automotive Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Automotive Systems stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 59,202 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.19% of China Automotive Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

About China Automotive Systems

China Automotive Systems, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive products, through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: Henglong, Jiulong, Shenyang, Wuhu, Hubei Henglong, Henglong KYB, and Other Entities. It also supplies power steering systems and component.

