Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 9,231 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,896 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 9,231 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up approximately 0.4% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $8,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in TC Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in TC Energy by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 597,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,320,000 after purchasing an additional 48,960 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in TC Energy by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 13,369 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in TC Energy by 8.4% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,444 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of TC Energy in the first quarter valued at $140,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TC Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$68.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered TC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $75.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TC Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.91.

NYSE TRP opened at $49.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.55. TC Energy Co. has a one year low of $40.11 and a one year high of $55.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.88 and its 200-day moving average is $50.13.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Research analysts expect that TC Energy Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.702 dividend. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.66%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 179.61%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

