Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Sells 318 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,948 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 104,646,829 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $16,166,888,000 after buying an additional 483,565 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in NIKE by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,268,621 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $8,553,435,000 after acquiring an additional 217,552 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in NIKE by 15.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,045,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 2.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,423,343 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,146,330,000 after purchasing an additional 399,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NIKE by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,340,384 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,678,912,000 after purchasing an additional 543,451 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $169.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.38 and a 200-day moving average of $153.90. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.44 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.64 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.93.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total value of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 236,839 shares of company stock worth $38,224,560. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price target on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.94.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

