Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $768,000 Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $391,000. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 494.0% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 361,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,466,000 after acquiring an additional 300,312 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 263.1% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth approximately $5,960,000. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.25.

Shares of CL opened at $78.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.09. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $74.01 and a 52-week high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $65.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.41 and its 200-day moving average is $79.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 297.62% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 20th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,386 shares of company stock worth $11,298,048 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

