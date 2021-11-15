Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Has $219.55 Million Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,711,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 410,397 shares during the period. Mplx makes up about 10.8% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC owned 0.75% of Mplx worth $219,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the second quarter worth $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the second quarter worth $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the second quarter worth $87,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 76.3% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 2,933.3% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPLX opened at $30.87 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Mplx Lp has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $32.26.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 24.02% and a net margin of 30.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.14%. This is an increase from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s payout ratio is currently 104.06%.

MPLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mplx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.96 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Mplx in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.12.

In related news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $156,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank M. Semple sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $864,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

