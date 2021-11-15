Chickasaw Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,708,159 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 77,050 shares during the period. Phillips 66 Partners makes up about 3.0% of Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $61,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 688,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,161,000 after buying an additional 297,333 shares during the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 542,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $21,411,000 after buying an additional 100,424 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,343,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,806,827 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,297,000 after buying an additional 653,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,855 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares during the last quarter. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSXP opened at $38.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 12 month low of $24.21 and a 12 month high of $42.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.14.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.01. Phillips 66 Partners had a net margin of 33.70% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.13%. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s payout ratio is presently 160.55%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PSXP shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 Partners from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Phillips 66 Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

Phillips 66 Partners Profile

Phillips 66 Partners LP engages in the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of crude oil, refined petroleum product and natural gas liquids pipelines and terminals, and other transportation and midstream assets. It also provides terminals and storages for oil and petroleum products. The company was founded on February 20, 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

