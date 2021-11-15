Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Sets New 1-Year High at $116.34

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $116.34 and last traded at $116.34, with a volume of 487406 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $114.23.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.42.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.25 and a 200 day moving average of $104.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

In related news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.01, for a total value of $627,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.81, for a total value of $2,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 260,401 shares of company stock worth $29,709,366. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 10,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

