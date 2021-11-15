Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Purchases 700 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Shares of VBR stock opened at $184.97 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $173.94. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $126.75 and a 1 year high of $187.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

