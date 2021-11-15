Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 529.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,847,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,236,316 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,611,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,086,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,784,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593,547 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 226.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,432,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,089,000 after acquiring an additional 993,391 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,771,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,512,000 after acquiring an additional 982,442 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $52.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.31. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $52.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.874 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%.

