Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $1.70 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC decreased its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,228 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $437,398,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $401,644,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Applied Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,693,309 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,089,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593,318 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $255,171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $156.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.50 and a 1-year high of $157.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $137.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.35.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.92 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.70%.

In other news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total transaction of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ginetto Addiego sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $5,393,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.14.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.