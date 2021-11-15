Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $2,867,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at about $298,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,294,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,277,000 after purchasing an additional 76,722 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 441,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at about $243,000. 77.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ROK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $323.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rockwell Automation currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.38.

In other news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.06, for a total value of $205,610.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Elik I. Fooks sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.68, for a total transaction of $932,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,275,886. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,918 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,984 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $334.48 on Monday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $236.51 and a one year high of $345.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $313.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $297.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. Rockwell Automation’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 36.93%.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Architecture and Software, and Control Products and Solutions . The Architecture and Software segment contains hardware, software, and communication components of its integrated control and information architecture which are capable of controlling the customer’s industrial processes and connecting with their business enterprise.

