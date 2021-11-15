Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at National Bank Financial

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CGIFF. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Desjardins upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.06.

Shares of CGIFF stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.52. The company had a trading volume of 13,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.83. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.42 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

