Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) Insider Paul Abberley Acquires 29 Shares

Charles Stanley Group PLC (LON:CAY) insider Paul Abberley bought 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 515 ($6.73) per share, with a total value of £149.35 ($195.13).

On Friday, October 8th, Paul Abberley bought 29 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 513 ($6.70) per share, with a total value of £148.77 ($194.37).

On Friday, September 10th, Paul Abberley acquired 30 shares of Charles Stanley Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 511 ($6.68) per share, with a total value of £153.30 ($200.29).

LON:CAY opened at GBX 515 ($6.73) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.85, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of £268.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75. Charles Stanley Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 260 ($3.40) and a one year high of GBX 517 ($6.75). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 510.69 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 424.69.

Charles Stanley Group PLC provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three divisions: Investment Management Services, Financial Planning, and Charles Stanley Direct. The Investment Management Services division offers discretionary, advisory, and execution-only services to private clients, trusts, charities, and companies.

