Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 5.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 241,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $14,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Ingles Markets by 21.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 458,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,693,000 after acquiring an additional 80,074 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 9.3% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 120,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,001,000 after buying an additional 10,220 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 201,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,762,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the second quarter worth approximately $2,036,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,127,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,672,000 after buying an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Shares of IMKTA opened at $77.61 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.33. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $36.09 and a 12-month high of $78.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 5.55%.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.