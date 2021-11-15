Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 432,956 Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) by 130.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 765,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 432,956 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nikola were worth $13,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKLA. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Nikola by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,088 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth about $752,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Nikola by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Nikola in the 1st quarter valued at about $472,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nikola by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 252,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 110,638 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Nikola alerts:

NKLA opened at $13.98 on Monday. Nikola Co. has a 12-month low of $9.02 and a 12-month high of $37.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.72.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.19. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NKLA. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Nikola from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nikola from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Nikola from $21.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, BTIG Research cut shares of Nikola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.90.

In other news, insider Pablo M. Koziner sold 8,511 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total transaction of $90,471.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nikola Profile

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Nikola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nikola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.