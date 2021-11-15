CGI (NYSE:GIB) PT Raised to C$130.00 at Canaccord Genuity

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$125.00 to C$130.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

GIB has been the subject of several other reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. CIBC increased their target price on CGI from C$123.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CGI from C$125.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $120.46.

GIB opened at $89.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.02. CGI has a 52 week low of $67.91 and a 52 week high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CGI will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in CGI by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in CGI by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in CGI by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.98% of the company’s stock.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

