CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) PT Raised to C$3.00

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CEU. National Bankshares increased their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$2.85 in a report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James set a C$3.00 price objective on CES Energy Solutions and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.57 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$3.21.

CEU stock opened at C$2.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$534.28 million and a PE ratio of 14.93. CES Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of C$0.85 and a 12-month high of C$2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.75.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$253.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$239.23 million. On average, research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Director Thomas James Simons sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.76, for a total transaction of C$1,755,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,069,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,631,408.96. Also, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, with a total value of C$49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,009,412 shares in the company, valued at C$3,094,494.48. Insiders sold a total of 1,017,276 shares of company stock valued at $1,784,784 in the last quarter.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

