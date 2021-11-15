Centric Wealth Management Has $674,000 Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Centric Wealth Management lessened its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth about $986,290,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $899,097,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 91,323,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,760,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,141,561 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 252,449,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,874,643 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 803.7% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after acquiring an additional 3,824,559 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, with a total value of $320,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 125,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,425,068. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.37 billion, a PE ratio of -45.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.56 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -253.24%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on XOM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $65.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

