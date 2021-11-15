Centric Wealth Management Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Centric Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 47,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Centric Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $2,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 168.6% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.80. 1,316,925 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.79. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.76 and a 52-week high of $51.10.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.