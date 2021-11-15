Centric Wealth Management Has $1.62 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Centric Wealth Management increased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,646 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 132.7% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. WD Rutherford LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 39.6% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 370 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 68.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.37. 47,039 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,049,787. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.70 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

