Centric Wealth Management Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Centric Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Centric Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Altria Group by 3.7% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 29,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp grew its holdings in Altria Group by 7.1% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 12,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Altria Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 102,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 21.3% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MO traded up $0.31 on Monday, hitting $45.23. The company had a trading volume of 22,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,051,241. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. The company has a market cap of $83.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.63. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day moving average of $48.07.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 422.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 243.24%.

Several analysts recently commented on MO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

