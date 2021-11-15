Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Shares Up 5.7%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)’s share price shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.92 and last traded at $3.89. 4,333 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 288,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.68.

The firm has a market capitalization of $585.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.22.

Get Central Puerto alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after acquiring an additional 829,823 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new position in shares of Central Puerto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,945,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 274.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 373,413 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 970.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 149,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 135,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Central Puerto by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 119,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 59,953 shares in the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Central Puerto SA engages in the generation and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources; Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources; Natural Gas Transport and Distribution; and Others. The Natural Gas Transport and Distribution segment provides natural gas distribution public sector service in the Cuyo and Centro regions of Argentina and it is also engaged in the natural gas transport sector service.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Puerto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Puerto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.