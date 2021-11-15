Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Position Raised by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,819,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,772 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned about 0.31% of Centene worth $132,684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNC. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Centene by 101.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,355,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,395,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701,038 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth about $249,188,000. Amundi acquired a new position in Centene during the second quarter worth about $131,488,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Centene by 6,316.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,515,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,467 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Centene by 4.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,512,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,189 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

In other news, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $1,500,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,326 shares of company stock worth $4,172,047. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $75.86 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $44.26 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Centene Co. has a 12 month low of $57.16 and a 12 month high of $76.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CNC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Centene from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Cowen began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.53.

Centene Profile

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.