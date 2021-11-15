Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Stake Cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,852 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of CPAC opened at $6.39 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.69. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $5.11 and a 12-month high of $9.55. The company has a market capitalization of $541.68 million, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 7.91%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st.

About Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA engages in the production and market of cement, quicklime, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, and construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete, and Blocks; Construction Supplies; Quicklime; and Other. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Lima, Peru.

