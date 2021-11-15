Celestica (TSE:CLS) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.87

Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$14.87 and last traded at C$14.57, with a volume of 79669 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$14.53.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLS. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Celestica to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Celestica from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.81.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

