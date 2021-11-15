Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong-Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $27.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust which owns a portfolio of predominantly grocery-anchored shopping centers in high-density urban markets from D.C. to Boston. Cedar Realty Trust Inc, formerly known as Cedar Shopn Ctr, is based in Port Washington, NY. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CDR. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Cedar Realty Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $23.25 on Friday. Cedar Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $6.93 and a 12 month high of $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.62 million, a PE ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.69% and a negative net margin of 17.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cedar Realty Trust will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -9.89%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cedar Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

