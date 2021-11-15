CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the October 14th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS CEOS traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.06. 82,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,782. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. CeCors has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.49.
About CeCors
