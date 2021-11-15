CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Short Interest Update

CeCors, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a drop of 87.9% from the October 14th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 514,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS CEOS traded down $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.06. 82,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,782. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. CeCors has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.49.

About CeCors

CeCors, Inc manufactures and distributes healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment. It also engages in the acquisition and development of healthcare companies for the healthcare supplies and healthcare equipment markets. The company was founded on April 16, 2002 and is headquartered in Sarnia, Canada.

