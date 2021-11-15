CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $201.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 4.71% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CDW is gaining from improved operating margin, lower interest expenses and a reduction in effective tax rate. The ongoing digital transformation and increased demand for products that enable remote working and operations continuity plan amid the COVID-19 pandemic crisis are also boosting the company’s growth. It is also benefiting from growth in education and healthcare end markets. The acquisitions of Scalar Decisions and Aptris have strengthened its capabilities and expanded product offerings. Progress in network management, storage management and operating system software is a tailwind. CDW’s core strength of providing best-in-class services and easy-to-acquire technologies will bolster its growth in the future. Nonetheless, high debt load, currency headwind and competition are hurting CDW’s growth.”

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on CDW from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CDW from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.86.

Shares of NASDAQ CDW traded up $0.88 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.96. 3,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,285. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $181.83. CDW has a twelve month low of $125.46 and a twelve month high of $203.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.32 billion. CDW had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 98.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CDW will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $608,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,166. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of CDW by 11.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,375,394,000 after acquiring an additional 837,648 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in CDW by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,370,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $938,023,000 after buying an additional 66,498 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in CDW by 0.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,831,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $879,417,000 after buying an additional 40,798 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in CDW by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,702,952 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $613,764,000 after buying an additional 108,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in CDW in the second quarter worth approximately $634,934,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

