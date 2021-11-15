CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Short Interest Up 876.9% in October

CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,700 shares, a growth of 876.9% from the October 14th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 88,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OTGLY traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.24. The company had a trading volume of 12,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,937. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.66. CD Projekt has a 12 month low of $10.11 and a 12 month high of $31.56.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OTGLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of CD Projekt from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CD Projekt from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CD Projekt from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of CD Projekt in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CD Projekt currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $13.19.

CD Projekt SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, Hearts of Stone games, and Blood and Wine; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

