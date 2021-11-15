CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. William Blair also issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an in-line rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NYSE CCCS opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $16.11.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $15.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.00 million. On average, analysts predict that CCC Intelligent Solutions will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

