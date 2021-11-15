CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. William Blair also issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.
Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CCCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an in-line rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.00.
NYSE CCCS opened at $12.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.29. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $16.11.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $378,000.
About CCC Intelligent Solutions
Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.
