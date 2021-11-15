Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($8.02) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($8.02) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($8.04). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($2.63) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.97) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.93) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

Get Catabasis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.63.

ATXS stock opened at $7.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.45. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.31 and a 52-week high of $47.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.22.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ATXS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.31. During the same period last year, the company earned ($3.36) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATXS. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000.

About Catabasis Pharmaceuticals

Astria Therapeutics, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is edasalonexent, which is intended for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy. The company was founded by Michael R. Jirousek, Jill C. Milne and Steven E. Shoelson on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.