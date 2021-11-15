CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 236.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Shares of CASI stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.08. 1,803,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,501. The firm has a market cap of $150.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.33. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.

Get CASI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CASI Pharmaceuticals stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) by 781.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,373 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CASI Pharmaceuticals were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Featured Article: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.