CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 56.52% and a negative net margin of 236.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share.
Shares of CASI stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.08. 1,803,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,260,501. The firm has a market cap of $150.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 0.33. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $3.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is focused on the acquisition, development and commercialization of therapeutics addressing cancer and other unmet medical needs. The company develops and commercializes the oncology drugs and drug candidates in China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau.
