Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Shares Purchased by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,218 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Casella Waste Systems worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWST. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 187.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 87,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. 95.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

In other news, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $1,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 164,907 shares in the company, valued at $12,062,947.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 6.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $87.01 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.43 and a 12 month high of $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.78, a PEG ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.94.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

See Also: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.