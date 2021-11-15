Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target Cut to C$22.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC downgraded Cascades from an outperform rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Cascades to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Cascades from C$22.75 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cascades in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.79.

CAS opened at C$14.33 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion and a PE ratio of 11.37. Cascades has a 1 year low of C$13.06 and a 1 year high of C$18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.32, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Cascades’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In other news, Director Alain Lemaire sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.03, for a total transaction of C$160,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 435,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,988,502.92. Also, Senior Officer Maryse Fernet sold 10,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.76, for a total value of C$152,780.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$397,531.08. Insiders have sold a total of 147,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,207,045 in the last three months.

About Cascades

Cascades Inc produces, converts, and markets packaging and tissue products in Canada, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products, and Tissue Papers. It provides containerboards, and coated recycled and virgin boxboards, as well as converts corrugated products.

