CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.490-$1.500 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of CareTrust REIT stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $20.64. 2,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,435. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 18.61. The firm has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.05. CareTrust REIT has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.43.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 40.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 137.66%.

CTRE has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered CareTrust REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CareTrust REIT has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.38.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CareTrust REIT stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 74.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 720,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 307,505 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.74% of CareTrust REIT worth $16,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Article: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.