CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) Shares Gap Up to $8.50

CareMax, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMAX) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.50, but opened at $9.00. CareMax shares last traded at $9.41, with a volume of 3,624 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on CMAX. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on CareMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CareMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on CareMax in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised CareMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.96.

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $44.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.54 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that CareMax, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CareMax by 1,322.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 554,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 515,581 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in CareMax during the 3rd quarter worth $127,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CareMax during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in CareMax by 64.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,048,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,786,000 after acquiring an additional 802,648 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in CareMax by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

About CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX)

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

