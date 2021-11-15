Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $44.18 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will report $44.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $44.32 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.92 billion. Cardinal Health posted sales of $41.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full-year sales of $172.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $169.73 billion to $173.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $181.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $179.46 billion to $185.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAH. Citigroup lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.38.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,767,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,682,197. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average is $54.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4908 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 50.65%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the third quarter valued at about $1,407,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the first quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 6.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 98,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,985,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

