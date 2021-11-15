Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.75.

CARA opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.09. The firm has a market cap of $868.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 1.09. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $29.65.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $54,627.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 141,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,222.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 991,405 shares in the company, valued at $15,337,035.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,028 shares of company stock worth $569,148 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,296,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,609,103 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,617,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,086,000 after acquiring an additional 696,893 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,745,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,172,000 after buying an additional 491,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 125.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 418,199 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 563.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 420,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,003,000 after buying an additional 357,302 shares during the period. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

