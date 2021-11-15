Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Financial Survey

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) and Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Capital & Counties Properties PLC and Highwoods Properties’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Capital & Counties Properties PLC N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Highwoods Properties $736.90 million 6.69 $347.40 million $2.57 18.39

Highwoods Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Capital & Counties Properties PLC.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.2% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Highwoods Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Capital & Counties Properties PLC and Highwoods Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Capital & Counties Properties PLC N/A N/A N/A Highwoods Properties 36.24% 11.52% 5.04%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and Highwoods Properties, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Capital & Counties Properties PLC 1 2 1 0 2.00 Highwoods Properties 0 2 2 0 2.50

Capital & Counties Properties PLC currently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6.95%. Highwoods Properties has a consensus target price of $44.25, suggesting a potential downside of 6.35%. Given Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Capital & Counties Properties PLC is more favorable than Highwoods Properties.

Summary

Highwoods Properties beats Capital & Counties Properties PLC on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Capital & Counties Properties PLC

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Highwoods Properties

Highwoods Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa. The company was founded by Ronald P. Gibson in 1978 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

