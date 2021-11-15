Capital Advantage Inc. Sells 1,365 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Capital Advantage Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 234,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up approximately 5.1% of Capital Advantage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Advantage Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF worth $18,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $81.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,426. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a twelve month low of $73.30 and a twelve month high of $85.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.14.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

