Canandaigua National Corp Reduces Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Canandaigua National Corp trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,555 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,122 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 1.4% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Facebook were worth $8,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McAdam LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 12.1% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 53.6% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 1,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth $251,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,264 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 33.8% during the third quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 574,624 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $144,637,230,000 after purchasing an additional 145,175 shares during the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $445.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.00.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.10, for a total transaction of $26,367,030.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,190,764 shares of company stock valued at $768,068,256 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

FB opened at $340.89 on Monday. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.61 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $342.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $343.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.26.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

