Canandaigua National Corp Raises Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,281 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.9% of Canandaigua National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $11,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOM. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities lowered Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. HSBC dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $71.00 price target on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.94.

In other news, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $63.82 on Monday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $35.38 and a one year high of $66.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day moving average of $59.71. The company has a market capitalization of $270.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.91, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

