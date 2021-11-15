Canandaigua National Corp Purchases 161 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Canandaigua National Corp grew its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,871 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,349 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SYK opened at $264.34 on Monday. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $269.98 and a 200 day moving average of $263.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.68 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SYK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.09.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

