Canandaigua National Corp Increases Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Canandaigua National Corp lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.1% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 25.9% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 37,061 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,145,000 after buying an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 9,545 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 48,098 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 74,755 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 11,193 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $94.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.99 and a 200 day moving average of $85.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a twelve month low of $65.18 and a twelve month high of $96.57.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,197,487. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 222,411 shares of company stock valued at $20,387,951. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVS. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.11.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

