Canandaigua National Corp Has $8.78 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Canandaigua National Corp lowered its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 1.4% of Canandaigua National Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Canandaigua National Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $8,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter worth $30,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 70.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PepsiCo news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 37,266 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $5,973,739.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $162.86.

PEP stock opened at $162.65 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $157.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.22. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.32 and a fifty-two week high of $166.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $224.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $20.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 58.31%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

