Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lowered its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 7.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 66,261 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 5,530 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $2,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Canadian Solar by 5.1% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 223,570 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $10,025,000 after acquiring an additional 10,783 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 205,333 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 484,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $21,734,000 after acquiring an additional 107,300 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,833,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Canadian Solar stock opened at $39.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.21, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The solar energy provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.49. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSIQ shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Solar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSIQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.