Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$494,665.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.07, for a total value of C$494,665.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,562,937.47.
Scott Gerald Stauth also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 4th, Scott Gerald Stauth sold 38,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.11, for a total value of C$1,828,180.00.
CNQ opened at C$52.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.19 billion and a PE ratio of 10.50. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$25.81 and a 1 year high of C$55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.
Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile
Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.
