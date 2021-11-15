Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells C$494,665.00 in Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Scott Gerald Stauth sold 9,500 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$52.07, for a total value of C$494,665.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 49,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,562,937.47.

Scott Gerald Stauth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Scott Gerald Stauth sold 38,000 shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$48.11, for a total value of C$1,828,180.00.

CNQ opened at C$52.00 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$48.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$61.19 billion and a PE ratio of 10.50. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1 year low of C$25.81 and a 1 year high of C$55.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.74, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CNQ shares. Evercore lifted their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$57.00 target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$54.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$39.50 price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$62.02.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

