Canaccord Genuity Trims Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) Target Price to C$13.00

Columbia Care (OTCMKTS:CCHWF) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$15.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CCHWF. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Columbia Care in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Care from $5.50 to $5.20 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Columbia Care currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.80.

Columbia Care stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,109. Columbia Care has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $7.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.61.

Columbia Care, Inc engages in the cultivation, manufacture and provision of medical cannabis products and services. It distributes its products under the EleCeed, TheraCeed, and ClaraCeed brands. The company was founded by Nicholas Vita and Michael Abbott in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

