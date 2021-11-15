Canaccord Genuity Trims Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) Target Price to $12.00

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen reduced their price objective on Clever Leaves from $11.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ CLVR opened at $5.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.08. Clever Leaves has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $19.46.

Clever Leaves (NASDAQ:CLVR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Clever Leaves had a negative net margin of 173.72% and a negative return on equity of 36.21%. The business had revenue of $3.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clever Leaves by 9.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after acquiring an additional 31,068 shares during the period. Symons Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clever Leaves by 213.6% in the second quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 38,261 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the first quarter valued at $216,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the first quarter valued at $1,619,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clever Leaves in the first quarter valued at $812,000. 23.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clever Leaves Company Profile

Clever Leaves Holdings Inc cultivates, extracts, manufactures, and commercializes pharmaceutical-grade cannabinoid products in Colombia, Portugal, Germany, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Cannabinoid and Non-Cannabinoid. It also engages in the formulating, manufacturing, marketing, distributing, and selling of homeopathic and other natural remedies, wellness products, detoxification products, nutraceuticals, and nutritional and dietary supplements for mass retailers, specialty and health retailers, and distributors.

