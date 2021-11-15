Canaccord Genuity Raises Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) Price Target to C$113.00

Onex (OTCMKTS:ONEXF) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$106.00 to C$113.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC downgraded Onex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Onex from C$125.00 to C$131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Onex from C$113.00 to C$121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

ONEXF traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,320. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.55. Onex has a fifty-two week low of $49.08 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50.

ONEX Corp. engages in the business of investing and managing capital of shareholders, institutional investors and high net worth clients. It operates through the investing and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Investing segment includes the activity of investing Onex’ capital. The Asset and Wealth Management segment comprises the asset and wealth management activities provided to private equity, public equity, and credit investing platforms.

